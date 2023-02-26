Watch: 'RRR' fever grips Korean embassy in India; staff groove to song 'Naatu Naatu'

A video of the Korean embassy in India is going viral on social media platforms. In the video, the staff can be seen dancing their hearts out to 'Naatu Naatu' from the movie RRR -- the Oscar-nominated Telugu film-making waves globally.

Chang Jae-bok, the country's envoy to India, is also spotted in the video as he does the hook step of ‘Naatu Naatu,’ a song which is originally picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the lead actors of RRR.

"Do you know Naatu? We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!!," the Korean embassy in India said in a tweet on Saturday.

𝐍𝐚𝐚𝐭𝐮 𝐍𝐚𝐚𝐭𝐮 𝐑𝐑𝐑 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 - 𝐊𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚



Do you know Naatu?



We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!! pic.twitter.com/r2GQgN9fwC February 25, 2023

Ever since the video has been posted on social media, it has garnered a flood of comments, along with likes and retweets.

"An excellent initiative. A fitting tribute to bilateral relations. How well can a song & dance sequence unite. @MEAIndia," a user said.

"Wow this is pretty good. Some of those guys and gals really got the rhythm," said another.

"Amazing 😊 Immediately brought up smiles, I will certainly have a better day now," stated a Twitter user.

A user mentioned, "This is so wonderful to see - cultural exchange between two countries that share many cultural similarities."

The MM Keeravani composed number has been voiced by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, and choreographed by Prem Rakshith. Over the last few months, the song and the film are being recognised globally.

SS Rajamouli's RRR won in four categories at the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) Awards. The film has won Best International Film Award along with Best Action film, Best Stunts, and Best Original Music for the Oscar-nominated song Naatu Naatu.

The film also bagged awards for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song at the Critics' Choice Awards.

Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globes for Best Original Song, marking India's first-ever victory at the ceremony.

