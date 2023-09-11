WATCH: Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohd. Bin Salman accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan today

On Monday, following the customary protocol for foreign leaders visiting the presidential complex, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, received a formal reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

VIDEO | Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/4UqLMa8aUO September 11, 2023

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their greetings to Prince Mohammed upon his arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

VIDEO | Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, greeted by President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/j6m6SK8OYx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 11, 2023

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is currently being hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the aim of bolstering bilateral relations and advancing the Middle-East corridor project. Their discussions on Monday in New Delhi are expected to result in several significant agreements, particularly in the fields of agriculture and energy.

#WATCH | Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud attends a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan.



He also met President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers during the… pic.twitter.com/HWET5vsmB1 — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2023

The Saudi Crown Prince embarked on a three-day visit to Delhi, extending his stay after the G20 Summit for a state visit. He expressed his satisfaction with being in India, congratulated India on the G20 Summit, and emphasised their commitment to building a prosperous future for both nations.

Following his meeting with PM Modi, the Saudi Arabian PM is scheduled to meet with President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan around 6:30 pm. This meeting will serve as a platform for discussions that reaffirm shared interests and address regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Subsequently, he will depart from New Delhi at approximately 8:30 pm. This marks the Saudi Crown Prince's second state visit to India, following his previous visit in February 2019. His visit comes after a significant upswing in economic cooperation, with bilateral trade reaching a record high of $52.75 billion in the fiscal year 2022–2023. Saudi Arabia and India share substantial trade relations, with Riyadh ranking as New Delhi's fourth-largest trading partner, and vice versa.

Additionally, as part of the India-Saudi investment agreement, other Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were also signed between Saudi Arabia and India.