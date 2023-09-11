WATCH: Shaheen Afridi congratulates Jasprit Bumrah on becoming a father, video goes viral

In a sweet gesture by Pakistan player Shaheen Shah Afridi, the cricketer congratulated Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah on the birth of his child and also gave him some gifts on Sunday after the India vs Pakistan match at the Asia Cup 2023 was called off due to rains in Colombo.

The Pakistan Cricket Board shared the heartwarming video on X (formerly known as Twitter). In the video, Afridi can be seen congratulating Bumrah for welcoming a bay into his family, to which the Indian pacer replied with thank you and then Afridi went ahead and handed over a gift as well to Bumrah. These moments were captured after the India vs Pakistan Super 4 match was called off due to rain in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Pakistan Cricket Board wrote, “Spreading joy! Shaheen Afridi delivers smiles to new dad Jasprit Bumrah #PAKvIND | #AsiaCup2023,” while sharing the video on X.

Spreading joy 🙌



Shaheen Afridi delivers smiles to new dad Jasprit Bumrah 👶🏼🎁#PAKvIND | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/Nx04tdegjX — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 10, 2023

The video was posted on Sunday and is now going viral on the internet. Many fans came forward to share their opinion on this humble gesture by Afridi. One internet user wrote, “In the past, during the era of Sachin, Shoaib, and Harbhajan, such gestures were quite common, but they refrained from doing them in front of the camera. They shared genuine bonds off the field, and on the field, in the presence of cameras, their passion and aggression were truly memorable. I do miss those times. #PAKvIND #INDvPAK.”

In the past, during the era of Sachin, Shoaib, and Harbhajan, such gestures were quite common, but they refrained from doing them in front of the camera. They shared genuine bonds off the field, and on the field, in the presence of cameras, their passion and aggression were truly… — Anil Tiwari (@Anil_Kumar_ti) September 10, 2023

“Wowwwwwwww what a lovely gesture by Shaheen DIL jeet liya Bhai ne. Love from India brother," wrote another one.

Wowwwwwwww what a lovely gesture by Shaheen DIL jeet liya Bhai ne❤️Love from India brother 🇮🇳❤️ — Hussain (@imhussy92) September 10, 2023

“Real respect and love between two countries, I think people on both sides want open borders and want to start trading and tourism together! These two countries can do wonders if politics and everything else stays positive on both sides and work for the betterment of the region,” wrote the third one.

Real respect and love between two countries, I think people on both sides want open borders and want to start trading and tourism together! These two countries can do wonders if politics and everything else stays positive on both sides and work for the betterment of the region — Ali Qasim (@aliqasim) September 11, 2023

The video has by far generated more than 1.7 million views and close to 50,000 likes.

Meanwhile, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, today (reserve day) also, the rain gods do not seem in favour of the India vs Pakistan Super 4 round of the 2023 Asia Cup because, as per several posts shared on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), it is raining Monday morning in the capital city of Sri Lanka. Even the local weather agency suggests that rain is expected over Colombo today.

