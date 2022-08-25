Watch: Shocking video of a woman beating a Zomato delivery agent with her shoe goes viral

A shocking video of an unidentified woman hitting a Zomato delivery agent with her shoe in the middle of a road has gone viral on the internet. The clip, which runs for a few seconds, was posted on Twitter by a user, @bogas04, on August 15. The viral clip has left netizens calling for justice for the delivery executive, who can be seen crying in the video after the incident. The incident took place on August 15, but the location of the video was not shared.

WATCH: Crowds rush to escape from Shanghai IKEA as it locks doors due to COVID case

The user, along with the video, tweeted that an unidentified woman pounced on the delivery agent and started beating him with her footwear. He added that the terrified agent came running to him, crying that he might lose his job.

Hi @zomatocare@zomato, the delivery executive got assaulted while delivering my order (#4267443050). Some woman took the order from him and started hitting him with her footwear. He came to my place crying and terrified that he would lose his job. pic.twitter.com/8VQIaKVebz

— dj (@bogas04) August 15, 2022

He said that he was confused as to “why a woman would hit an agent for a sandwich”. He added that the agent told the woman that it wasn’t her order and she should look at her food bill to tally the same. “She didn’t listen and started hitting him.”

The user said he had informed Zomato customer care while he was tracking the order, but there was no response at first.

He added that he called up Zomato customer care and asked them to help. But they asked him to ask the agent to call the rider support for assistance. The delivery agent called for support but he could not follow the instructions as the support staff spoke in Kannada, which he could not understand.

Zomato later reacted to the tweet and said that they are getting the incident checked and will soon contact the delivery partner.

The tweet was later deleted for unknown reasons. But as the video had already gone viral, netizens poured in their views about such inhumane behavior raising concern about the safety of delivery agents. Many users said that a complaint should be registered against the culprit and strict action should be taken against her. Many even urged that the local police commissioner should be involved as the incident was serious in nature.

WATCH: Video of a man smoking on plane goes viral; Govt says action taken

Almost after a week, another user tweeted the same video and asked Zomato to take appropriate steps against the culprit. The user has been identified as Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj who tweeted that the incident took place six days ago, but still there was no update on it.

Hello @zomatocare @zomato



Can anyone hit ur delivery executives like this anywhere? This delivery boy was delivering @bogas04 order (#4267443050) when she hit him with her shoes. He's crying. It happened 6 days ago. No update from you yet. Why? How can she hit like that? pic.twitter.com/8s64jcoXYb — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) August 22, 2022

Zomato again tweeted back and said that they are looking into the matter.

Hi @zomatocare



Kindly share why this happened and if you've helped your executive report thishttps://t.co/6E8kA5HIPM — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) August 23, 2022

The user added that despite so many requests and queries, Zomato has chosen not to respond to the incident, which, according to her, was shocking.