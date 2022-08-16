WATCH: Crowds rush to escape from Shanghai IKEA as it locks doors due to COVID case

Coronavirus pandemic has impacted every aspect of life massively in China. A video of shoppers frantically trying to get to the exit doors of an IKEA showroom in Shanghai has gone viral. This was after city health authorities ordered the store to lock down after a close contact of COVID-19 case was traced at the store.

Multiple videos from the location have went viral on Twitter. A user wrote, “Yesterday, an abnormal health code case was presented at an IKEA in Shanghai and the entire mail was suddenly blocked. Some people forced their way out for fear of being sent to concentration camps, but there is actually nowhere to escape under Amazing China’s digital surveillance.”

Some ppl forced their way out for fear of being sent to concentration camps, but there is actually nowhere to escape under #AmazingChina’s digital surveillance pic.twitter.com/MWpbTOJ3kz — Donna Wong💛🖤 (@DonnaWongHK) August 14, 2022 上海徐汇宜家要禁止出入配合流行病学调查，吓得顾客赶快逃亡。在病毒被消灭之前不要在中国逛商场，切记。 pic.twitter.com/dAWbpbln7v — 方舟子 (@fangshimin) August 14, 2022 A few hundred Shanghainese would never have thought of the price to pay to go to IKEA Xujiahui in #Shanghai: they can no longer return home, but have been transferred to a containment center bec a #Covid_19 positive case has been detected in the store#COVID19 #Corona pic.twitter.com/YQRHer8yws — Wang Gui Hua 王桂华 (@Wang_GuiHua) August 14, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission deputy health director Zhao Dandan said in a press briefing that the “store and affected area” would be under “closed loop” management for two days. He added that people in the loop must go through two days of quarantine at a government facility and five days of health surveillance.

The Shanghai store was temporarily closed on Sunday and Monday in accordance with “epidemic prevention guidelines” from the authorities, IKEA China communication team told CNN.

Shanghai has been reeling under lockdowns and strict restrictions to tackle the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Lockdowns have been imposed under Beijing’s zero-COVID policy which comprises mass testing, extensive quarantines and demarcating containment zones.