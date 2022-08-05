WATCH: Sonia Gandhi leads protest against inflation, unemployment in Parliament 

Congress President Sonia Gandhi led party MPs’ protest against inflation and unemployment on Friday. As a part of this protest, the MPs marched from the Parliament to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also joined the protest march, which has been tagged as ‘Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan’.

#WATCH | Congress interim president & MP Sonia Gandhi leads protest of party MPs against inflation and unemployment, in Parliament pic.twitter.com/ceCIbQ4aLv — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge convened a Congress Parliamentary Committee (CPC) Meeting to prepare protest strategy against the government. He was spotted in a black kurta and turban.

Kharge tweeted, “Convened a meeting of Congress Parliamentary Party to finalise and streamline our strategy to counter the undemocratic and dictatorial actions of Modi government. The protests will continue until this fascist regime until it feels the consequences of its own wrongdoings.”

The protests will continue until this fascist regime until it feels the consequences of its own wrongdoings. pic.twitter.com/wYH2NihnWz — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 5, 2022

Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and KC Venugopal are sitting on a dharna outside the Parliament.

Congress MP and former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla told news agency ANI, “We were trying to march to Rashtrapati Bhavan. They say section 144 CrPC is imposed and they’re not allowing us to protest. All MPs will offer themselves for arrest. We are trying to march ahead. We are fighting for the issues of the people.”

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress MPs begin their march from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan to register their protest over inflation and unemployment. Rahul Gandhi also joined the march. pic.twitter.com/f8JfYII2zZ — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

Lok Sabha MP from Anandpur Sahib and former Information and Broadcasting Minister Manish Tewari said, “Today people are being trampled upon by inflation, there is trouble in the country. But the government doesn’t bother.”

Congress MP P Chidambaram also weighed in and said, “This protest is about price rise and Agnipath. Price rise affects everybody. As a political party and as elected representatives we are bound to voice the grievances, the burdens and the fears of the people. This is what we are doing.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached the Congress headquarters. She is likely to join the protests against the government.

