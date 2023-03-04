WATCH: South Korean food blogger try Zomato's worst-rated food in India

Meggy Kim, a South Korean content creator with a massive number of followers on Instagram following because of her videos in which she rates and reviews common Indian foods, recently visited India. Her trip to India included destinations like Delhi, Mumbai, Arunachal Pradesh, Shillong, and Kerala, among other locations. But she made her most viral video during her stay in Jaipur.

A fan requested that the South Korean food blogger try cuisine from the restaurant with the lowest Zomato rating. She eagerly accepted the challenge and placed an order for a thali at one of Jaipur's worst-rated restaurants. Despite having a 2.8 rating on Zomato, the restaurant’s food pleasantly surprised Kim with its taste.

“It’s so good,” the Korean blogger was heard saying in her now-viral video as she tasted the food. “I don’t understand… I finished everything. Maybe I have the worst taste,” she said.

Many people left food requests for Kim in the comment section, and others appreciated the video.

One user wrote, “Food should be just tasty rating doesn't matter.”

“I like your videos because you give genuine reviews,” wrote another.

Since she posted this video on her Instagram two days ago, it has generated over 640K views.

Throughout her month-long trip to India between December and January, the food blogger also tried and rated several other Indian cuisines.

