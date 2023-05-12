Watch: Speeding Porsche bursts into flames after colliding with a tree in Gurugram

On Thursday, a luxury car crashed into a tree and burst into flames after colliding with a divider in Gurugram.

As per the police, the incident took place at around 4 am near Sector 27 on Golf Course Road. Both the occupants of the car, who were reportedly in an inebriated state, managed to flee before the vehicle caught fire.

The driver of the Porsche 911 sports car bearing Chandigarh registration number was speeding and lost control of the vehicle. The occupants were headed towards Sikanderpur from Sector 56, the police added.

The police officer said, “The car collided with a divider, crossed over to the other side, and hit a tree before going up in flames.”

News agency ANI shared pictures of the car which show Porsche burned to ashes.

Gurugram | A speeding luxury car caught fire & burned to ashes after hitting a tree at Golf Course road, in the early morning hours today. The car also collided with a divider before hitting a tree. The driver fled the spot, no one was injured in the incident pic.twitter.com/FG1ACXbdmB — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023

It took half an hour for a firefighting team to douse the fire, said the police, adding efforts are on to nab the owner and the duo riding the car at the time of the accident.

Later in the day, a Gurugram-based businessman approached the police to claim the Porsche 911 was being driven by his son at the time of the accident. He said his son was trying to save a dog that suddenly came in front of the car and therefore lost control of the car, according to a report by the news agency PTI.