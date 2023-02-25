WATCH: SS Rajamouli's RRR wins BIG at Hollywood Critics Association Awards, his acceptance speech goes viral

SS Rajamouli's RRR doesn’t seem to stop adding more feathers to its cap any time, the latest being its win in four categories at the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) Awards. The film has won Best International Film Award along with Best Action film, Best Stunts, and Best Original Music for the Oscar-nominated song Naatu Naatu.

Rajamouli thanked his entire team for putting in 320 days of hard work to make this film in his acceptance speech while winning Best Stunts. He said, "A big thank you to all the members of the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) who thought RRR had the best stunts. Thanks a lot. I must first thank my choreographer, who has put in lots of effort to execute all the stunts. Juji [stunt master] helped them with some of the climax action sequences. And, to all the other choreographers who worked really hard and came to India and understood our vision. They changed their working style to suit our working style and delivered what we had today.”

He further revealed that the majority of the stunts in the film were performed by his “wonderful actors” Jr NTR and Ram Charan. He said, “In the innumerable action shots in the whole film, there were hardly 2-3 shots where we used body doubles. The actors performed each and every stunt. They are wonderful guys. It is the combined effort of the whole team. I thank my whole team for this. We have put in 320 days of hard work to make this film, most of which were taken by the stunts. And this recognition means a lot not just to me and my film but to the Indian film industry. Hope we have these wings to fly further.”

SS Rajamouli's acceptance speech video was shared by the official account of RRR on Twitter. The tweet reads, “Here's SS Rajamouli's acceptance speech of #HCAcritics award for Best Stunts. Congratulations to our entire team.”

RRR is a period drama starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. They played the revolutionary Alluri Sita Rama Raju and the tribal leader Komaram Bheem, respectively. The story is set in pre-independence India and explores their bond and exposes their fight against injustice. Alia Bhatt makes her Tollywood debut in this movie.