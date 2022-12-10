Watch! Thieves in UK steal luxury cars worth over 700,000 pounds

Five luxury cars worth 700,000 pounds were stolen from a Bulphan industrial estate in Essex, UK. The stolen cars included Porsches and an Ariel Atom. The robbers broke into the unit on November 11 and stole the cars with utmost ease, CCTV footage showed.

Essex Police Twitter account shared the 1 minute and 15 seconds video that showed the thieves stealing the luxury cars in a minute. The video later shows all expensive being driven away by the thieves. The camera installed in the industrial unit captured the entire act, providing a bird's-eye view of the theft.

The Essex Police in caption wrote that they are currently investigating the incident where multiple luxury cars were stolen from a unit on Brentwood Road in Bulphan on November 11. Towards the end, the caption asked, "Did you witness anything suspicious? If so, please contact us."

We are currently investigating an incident where multiple luxury cars were stolen from a unit on Brentwood Road in #Bulphan on 11 November.



Did you witness anything suspicious? If so, please contact us. pic.twitter.com/2huktS0PJI December 5, 2022

The cars including a rare Ariel Atom racing car, a Mercedes-Benz A45 AMG 4matic, a Porsche Cayenne, a Porsche 911 Carrera, and a Mercedes Maybach were all taken that night at 4.44 a.m, WalesOnline reported. The police were called later in the morning.

The report added that the police are still on the hunt for the offenders, having recovered the Mercedes Maybach. They are appealing for anyone who witnessed the theft or has dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.

