Watch: This shocking video of a dog chained to car, dragged around in Jodhpur has gone viral

Video of a dog chained to moving car has been doing the rounds on social media. The video was shot in Rajasthan's Jodhpur and has stirred anger amongst netizens who are demanding strict punishment against the man driving for animal cruelty. As one can see in the video, the incident happened in broad daylight in Jodhpur. The video was taken by passengers who were following the car.

The dog in the video is seen swinging from side to side as the vehicle races. The dog's mouth was tied with a piece of cloth. A man on a motorcycle saw the abuse and pulled up in front of the car, forcing the driver to stop.

The dog suffered several bruises and got fractures. Locals arranged for an ambulance for the dog and informed the Dog Home Foundation, a city-based NGO about the horrific incident.

The NGO said, “The person who did this is Dr. Rajneesh Gwala and dog has suffered multiple fracture and this incident is of Shastri Nagar Jodhpu, please spread this video so that CP Jodhpur should take action against him and cancel his licence."

The NGO even posted a copy of the FIR registered under Animal Cruelty Act in the accused person's name in a follow up tweet. The NGO has taken the injured dog to their kennel.



