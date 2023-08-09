WATCH: Truck looses control, rams over nearby cars in Shimla, claims 2 lives

Two people lost their lives in a horrific accident on the Theog-Chaila road in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Wednesday. The accident occurred when a truck veered off the road after losing balance and collided with multiple vehicles standing nearby.

The truck was loaded with apples and rammed over four vehicles in its path. The bodies of the victims who lost their lives in the accident were taken to Theog Hospital.

The truck was going from Narkanda to a market outside Himachal via Rajgarh-Solan but mistakenly, due to the driver's error, diverted towards Chhaila Bazar. Further Investigations claim that the accident was caused by brake failure in the trolley, which led to the truck losing its control and raming over a total of four vehicles. However, one of the vehicles got stuck beneath the truck and was later removed with the help of a JCB.

Coincidently, Shimla police were also present at the spot of the accident to regulate traffic movement in the area when this tragic incident took place.

"Two persons were killed after four to five vehicles were hit by a truck. The truck overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle on Theog Chhaila road in Shimla district," Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, Superintendent of Police, Shimla told the news agency ANI.

The video of the accident was posted on social; media which is now going viral.

People on the internet were shocked after the footage of the accident went viral on the internet; one of the users commented, “That was a scary accident! I hope the truck owner pays for the losses.”

“Looks like police is here are doing some routine checks or they are trying to stop everyone due to some road disaster ahead unfortunately the truck is overloaded, driver was not able to control and hitting on brakes just caused it to skid and go turtle...hope all are safe,” added another one.

