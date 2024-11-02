Watch Video: Drunk man in UP calls cops over missing 250 gms of potatoes, sparks online debate

An inebriated man in Uttar Pradesh took his frustration to the extreme when he dialed the police to report the theft of 250 grams of potatoes from his home. The incident, which was reported by the police, has sparked a wave of amusement and disbelief on social media.

Vijay Verma, a resident of Mannapurwa, called UP-112, the state emergency helpline, to report that his prepared potatoes, set aside for cooking, had gone missing. He requested a formal investigation into the matter.

When police officers arrived, Verma insisted they investigate the missing potatoes, reports Times of India. The officers recorded a short video where Verma emphasized, "This is what needs to be investigated." When asked if he’d been drinking, Verma admitted he had a drink after a long day, adding, "Yes, I have a small drink in the evening, but this is about the missing potatoes, not alcohol."

The video of Verma's exchange with the police went viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions. Some users praised the police for their quick response, while others criticized the misuse of emergency services for a minor issue. Many pointed out that such calls put unnecessary pressure on emergency resources, taking attention away from genuine cases.

In another unusual incident from Singanapalle village in Andhra Pradesh, a highly intoxicated truck driver had a close call with a large python. After drinking heavily, the driver fell asleep on a platform near the road. A python from nearby woods slithered over and coiled around his neck as he lay unaware of the danger. Fortunately, locals noticed and stepped in, freeing the man from the python’s grip.