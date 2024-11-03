Watch Viral Video: Man injured in bus accident prioritizes beer over recovery, netizens say, 'He was given a second chance at life'

A shocking video has gone viral on social media, showing a man who, despite being injured in a road accident involving a bus, prioritizes grabbing a bottle of beer over seeking medical attention.

Simon Smith was walking down Gun Street in Reading, UK, when a bus suddenly hit him from behind, pushing him several meters along the sidewalk.

In a surprising turn, Smith got up, dusted himself off, and walked calmly into a nearby pub. According to the pub owner, Daniel Fraifeld, Smith "pretty much got up, brushed himself down, and just went for a pint to relax." Later, an ambulance arrived to take him for a check-up.

The incident happened on June 24, and CCTV footage has recently surfaced on social media. A user shared the video on X, commenting, "The man who got hit by a bus and immediately returned to the pub is strong! Beer is very important."

"He was given a second chance at life. That deserves a few drinks," a user commented.

"That guy went in that bar, sat down, ordered a beer and said...'you ain't gonna believe this sh*t!'" another added.

"This clip is like a rollercoaster. The way he got hit and then just walked into the building like nothing happened is the best part, truly hope he's okay though," a third user wrote.

"That's the hand of the Lord saying 'it's not your day'. That deserved a drink...for sure," another user added.

"The back of his head was hit very hard. That suggests a shot of scotch for the concussion," said another user.

Some users expressed concern, speculating that adrenaline might have driven Smith to get up, and they feared he could be more seriously injured than he realized. One user wrote, “That’s just adrenaline; he might collapse once he’s inside.”

Another added, “His head hit hard enough to crack the windshield. He may not realize where he is and could be badly hurt.”

However, Mail Online clarified that Smith was examined at the hospital and, fortunately, suffered no serious injuries. According to Fraifeld, he was "covered in scrapes and bruises but was released without any lasting harm."