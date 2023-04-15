Watch: What Shah Rukh Khan told Rahul Gandhi about Indian politicians

An old clip of actor Shah Rukh Khan answering a question asked by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is currently trending on the internet. This video was from NDTV's Indian of the Year Awards ceremony, which was held in 2008, where Rahul Gandhi questioned King Khan about one piece of advice he would want to give politicians.

While sitting among the audience, Rahul Gandhi asked, “What’s one piece of advice you have towards politicians?” to which Shah Rukh Khan responded with his signature wit and frankness.

when he speaks you all just sit and listen to him 🤌✨#ShahRuhKhan pic.twitter.com/fAj52BRMoX — srkvibe 🇮🇳 (Renu) - Fan account (@srkvibe) April 13, 2023

He said, “I’m glad it’s such a simple question,” the actor first quipped, drawing laughter from the audience. “I lie and cheat and do deceit for a living. I’m an actor. I’m all show, nothing really concrete inside me,” he continued before advising politicians not to take “money under the table” or engage in other unethical activities.

“I’d like to say I have a huge amount of respect for people who run the country, who have it in their hearts to run the country. It’s a very selfless service. Let’s not take money under the table, you know; let’s not do shady stuff. If we do it right, we’re all gonna make money, we’re all gonna be happy, we’ll all be a great and very proud nation,” said the superstar.

The audience cheered as he said, “So my advice to all the politicians is, please be honest.”

This video from the 2008 event is resurfacing on the internet recently and has gone viral, and people are loving it.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the tremendous success of Pathaan, which broke various box office records after its release. There have been reports of a Pathaan sequel in the pipeline which will also star Salman Khan along with King Khan.