WB medical council running unlawfully; to be dissolved from July 31: HC

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered that the present West Bengal Medical Council will stand dissolved from July 31 as it is continuing unlawfully and directed that the election process of the doctors' body, including declaration of results, be concluded within three months from that date.

Petitioner Dr Kunal Saha, a registered medical practitioner in West Bengal and an overseas Indian citizen, submitted that the five-year statutory term of the last elected Medical Council expired on July 15, 2018, and it is currently operating unlawfully.

''The present West Bengal Medical Council, which is continuing unlawfully and in contravention of the letter and spirit of law, shall stand dissolved with effect from July 31, 2022,'' Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya said.

The court directed the West Bengal government to appoint an ad hoc council for conducting the next elections of the council and carrying out its essential functions within July 31, 2022.

Results of the elections would have to be declared by October 31 this year, the court said.

Justice Bhattacharyya directed that till July 31, the present council will exercise only the essential day-to-day financial and other activities, but will not dispose of or transfer any of its assets. The court also ordered that there will be no new registration or cancellation of registration of any medical practitioner by the present council.

The bench said that it is expected that the state government and the ad hoc council to be constituted by it will ensure transparency in the entire process of elections, nominations, and other formalities for constitution of the new council.



