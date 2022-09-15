Weather news update: IMD predicts heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, UP

New Delhi: Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely to strike Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. The weather forecasting agency said that heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is expected over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh from 15th-17th and over West Madhya Pradesh on 15th September.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls also likely over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on 17th September," it said in its bulletin released this afternoon.

For Friday, the IMD has issued an orange alert for six districts - Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, and Champawat - and a yellow alert for three districts - Haridwar, Chamoli, and Nainital. On Saturday, rainfall is likely to intensify with an orange alert for eight districts, two more from Friday. Chamoli and Nainital are likely to witness heavy rainfall on Saturday.

Watch: Bengaluru's Rich & Poor, All Suffer The Heavy Monsoon



The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for large parts of Uttar Pradesh. Here, an orange alert has been issued for eight districts - Hardoi, Kanpur Dehat, Kannauj, Shahjahanpur, Mainpuri, Kashiramnagar, Etah, and Farrukhabad.

Besides these two states, rainfall is also likely over Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Gujarat on 15th and 16th; Odisha on 18th-19th, and over ghat areas of central Maharashtra till 17th September. In fact, for today, the weather office issued yellow and orange alerts for all the districts of Gujarat. Valsad, Navsari, and Surat are among the districts where heavy rainfall is expected.

For the northeastern region, the weather department has predicted moderate to isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorm over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on 15th & 16th September.

South Peninsular India is likely to see subdued rainfall activity during the next 5 days.