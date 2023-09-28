Weather Update: IMD issues orange, yellow alerts for Mumbai, other Maharashtra districts till Sept 30

Weather News Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts in Maharashtra till Saturday. The weather office issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar for September 28. A yellow alert was also sounded for Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri for September 29.

The weatherman predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds speeding upto 30-40 kmph at one or two places in Mumbai and Palghar on September 28 and in Thane on September 29. Similar weather conditions have been predicted in Ratnagiri on September 30.

An orange alert has also been sounded in Ratnagiri for September 28. The Met department warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at some places in the district. Light to moderate rains are also expected to prevail in parts of Mumbai and Palghar from September 29-October 1, Thane and Raigad on September 30 and October 1, and in Ratnagiri on October 1.

Check IMD's forecast here

Maharashtra | IMD issued an Orange alert for Ratnagiri and a Yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar for September 28. pic.twitter.com/pd3f915MN8 — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2023

Furthermore, minimum temperature is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius whereas the maximum temperature will likely be around 30 degrees Celsius in Mumbai on Thursday. Throughout the day, temperature is likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the weather office has also predicted very heavy rainfall in parts of Konkan-Goa on September 28 and 29. Light/moderate rainfall/thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely to over central Maharashtra till September 29.

India weather update

The IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated parts of Andaman & Nicobar Islands till September 30. Similar weather conditions are also likely to prevail over parts of Odisha on October 1.

There is a high likelihood of heavy rainfall over isolated parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe on September 28. Isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, central Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe are also likely to witness similar weather conditions on September 29.

Parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Konkan, Goa and Mahe are likely to witness heavy rainfall on September 30. Similar weather conditions are also likely to prevail over parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya and Karnataka on October 1.

Also Read: Weather Update: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorm in these states till Sept 30

Also Watch: Bank Holiday in these states due to Eid-E-Milad, Yatra Online shares listing in Top News on September 28: Share markets, Bank Nifty outlook, BMW iX1 electric SUV India launch

Also Read: Rainfall alert! IMD predicts rains in THESE states till September 28. Check details here

Also Watch: 9 More Vande Bharat Trains added after PM Modi flagged them off recently. Check Routes, Timings, stoppages, and other details