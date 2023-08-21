Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall activity in West Bengal, northeastern states till August 26 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over several parts of West Bengal and northeastern states till August 26. The weather office said in its update that heavy rains are likely to occur in districts such as Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar from August 21 and will continue on August 22.

These five districts are very likely to witness heavy to very heavy downpour from August 23-26. The IMD forecast also stated that sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till August 26. The southern districts of the state are, however, expected to receive light rainfall during the period.

The monsoon trough is likely to shift close to the foothills of the Himalayas, while strong moisture incursion is also anticipated in the region from the Bay of Bengal, the weather office said. Moreover, there is a high likelihood of light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh till August 24, and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from August 21-24.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely to prevail over Assam and Meghalaya on August 21-24 and in Arunachal Pradesh on August 22-24. Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on August 24.

Not only northeast India, rainfall has also been predicted in parts of northwest, central, east, and south India. “Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall likely over along the foothills of the Himalayas, parts of east and northeast India, along the west coasts and islands,” the weather office said in its forecast for the subsequent two days after August 24.

Parts of northwest India that are likely to receive light/moderate rain showers are Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand (till August 24), west Uttar Pradesh (August 21-23), east Uttar Pradesh (August 22-24), and east Rajasthan (August 21-22). Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand on August 22-24, Himachal Pradesh on August 21-24, and northwest Uttar Pradesh on August 22-23.

Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are likely to receive light/moderate rain showers on August 21-22 and August 24 respectively. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to witness light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers during the next five days. Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail over Gangetic West Bengal on August 24, Odisha on August 23-24 and in parts of Bihar and Jharkhand on August 22-24.

Parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to witness light/moderate rain showers with isolated heavy rainfall on August 21 and 22.

