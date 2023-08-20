Rolls-Royce unveils Droptail Roadster at over $30 million: All you need to know

Rolls-Royce, the British luxury car manufacturer, has unveiled its latest masterpiece, the Droptail Roadster (also named as La Rose Noire), valued at a staggering $30 million.

The Drophead is powered by a 6.75-liter V12 engine that produces 563 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. It can go from 0 to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph. The exact price of the vehicle is not yet announced.

The Drophead is made of hand-crafted aluminum and features a number of bespoke design elements, including a detachable hardtop, a hand-painted coachline, and a lambswool-lined interior.

The Drophead is the latest in a line of limited-edition Rolls-Royce cars. The company has previously released the Sweptail, the Boat Tail, and the Phantom Tempus.

Rolls-Royce claims that the Droptail's unique removable hard top was created to give the car two separate personalities: without the roof, the Droptail is an open-top roadster; with the roof installed, it becomes a coupe. The 22-inch alloy wheels have the dark Mystery paint treatment, which appears black from a distance but exposes shimmering dark red undertones upon closer inspection.

The Droptail has a low-slung, streamlined bodywork that looks like a high-tech luxury yacht; only the door handles, Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament, and RR monogram break up the pristine lines from front to back.

The vanes of the Droptail grille bend towards the top of the radiator, breaking with convention, which requires that the characteristic Rolls-Royce Pantheon-style grille has straight and vertical vanes.

The front of the car is highlighted by deep-set horizontal daytime running lights, while the rear air diffuser is completed with a semi-transparent lacquer over raw carbon fibre angled down.

Rolls-Royce sold 6,021 automobiles last year, an increase of 8% over 2021 and the first time in the company's 118-year history that sales exceeded 6,000 in a single 12-month period.

