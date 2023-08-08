Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, flash floods in several regions of India; check details here  

Weather forecast today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several parts of India till August 11. The weather office predicted light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain showers in West Bengal and Sikkim on August 8 and Uttarakhand till August 10. Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand till August 9.

Heavy to very rainfall has been predicted in parts of Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on August 8. Heavy rainfall is also very likely to occur over isolated parts of Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, and Arunachal Pradesh on the same day.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall will also likely occur over parts of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on August 9. There is also a high likelihood of heavy rainfall at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on Wednesday.

Parts of Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to witness heavy rainfall on August 10. On August 11, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain showers are also very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next 2 days. The northeastern states are also likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall for the next 3 days.

The weather office added that subdued rainfall activity is, however, likely to prevail in the remaining parts of northwest India and central, west and south India during the next 7 days.

Besides this, the Met Department has also issued a warning of flash floods in several states for August 8. The weather office has flagged moderate flash flood risks for Assam, Meghalaya, eastern Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Tuesday.

“Surface runoff/ Inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils & low-lying areas over AoC as shown in map due to expected rainfall occurrence in next 24 hours,” the IMD forecast read.

