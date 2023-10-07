Weather update! IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states; check full list here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya, Andaman and Nicobar Islands today, October 7. IMD has also issued a warning of flash flood risk over neighbourhoods of Assam & Meghalaya and North Western Parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura until 11:30 am on Saturday.

“Flash Flood Risk (FFR) till 1130 IST of 07-10-2023: Moderate flash flood risk likely over few watersheds & neighbourhoods of Assam & Meghalaya and North Western Parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura Met Sub-divisions during next 24 hours. Surface runoff/ Inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils & low lying areas over AoC due to expected rainfall occurrence in next 24 hours, IMD said on Friday.

“Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Assam & Meghalaya on October 7,” added the weather department.

The weather agency further predicted, “Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 07th to 08th October.”

Giving an update on South India’s weather, the Met department forecasted isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe from October 8 to 9.

“Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during 08th to 09th October,” said IMD.

Southwest monsoon withdrawal:

According to the Met Office, conditions are favourable for the Southwest Monsoon to continue leaving the remaining parts of East Uttar Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh, as well as some parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and additional parts of Maharashtra and the Central Arabian Sea, over the course of the next two to three days.

On October 6, the southwest monsoon withdrew from remaining parts of Jammu-Kashmir-LadakhGilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat state; some parts of East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan; entire North Arabian Sea and some parts of Central Arabian Sea, said IMD.

