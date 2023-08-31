Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms in THESE states till September 3. Check details here

Weather forecast today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in various parts of India till September 3. Parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to witness heavy rainfall on August 31 and September 1.

Heavy rainfall is also very likely to prevail in parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Yanam and Andaman & Nicobar Islands on September 2. Parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Yanam and Andaman & Nicobar Islands are also expected to report heavy rainfall on September 3.

Moreover, the weather office has predicted light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala during August 31 and over parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during August 31-September 1. Light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is also expected over south Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and north coastal Andhra Pradesh on September 2 and 3.

The Met Department further said that rainfall activity is likely to remain subdued over the rest of the country during the next five days. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema are also likely to witness hot and humid weather during the next two days.

Besides this, the weather office also predicted thunderstorm with lightning in several parts of India from August 31 till September 3. Thunderstorm with lightning is also likely to prevail over parts of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Puducherry and Karaikal on August 31.

On September 1, parts of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to report thunderstorms with lightning. Thunderstorms with lightning are also expected to occur in parts of east Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Puducherry and Karaikal on September 2.

Isolated pockets of east Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema are likely to witness similar conditions on September 3.

Also Read: Weather Update: IMD forecasts rainfall, thunderstorm in THESE states till September 1

Also Watch: Saroja Pharma to launch IPO, BCCI media rights auction, Top Stories on August 31: NMDC, Uno Minda stocks to trade ex-dividend, Piramal Enterprises buyback, GST Amnesty scheme deadline, rare super Blue Moon and more

Also Watch: Chandrayaan-3 Update: From clicking Vikram Lander’s image, giving out surface temperature to sulphur—ISRO shares findings so far on Moon's South Pole