Weather Update: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms across Delhi-NCR including Gurugram, Ghaziabad

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather forecast indicating light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms for Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurugram, this week. This weather pattern is expected to persist until Saturday, August 2, providing relief from the summer heat with no heatwave on the horizon.

According to the IMD, Delhi can anticipate light rainfall until July 31, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to range between 33 to 35°C and 26 to 28°C, respectively, on Monday. On Tuesday, July 29, the temperatures are predicted to decrease slightly, ranging from 29 to 31°C and 23 to 25°C. Previously, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5°C, which was 2.6 degrees above the seasonal average.

In addition to the rainfall in NCR, heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in Northeast India on July 28, with another spell predicted to start between August 1 and 3. Furthermore, "extremely heavy rainfall during 29th-31st July" is expected in isolated areas of Rajasthan, as per weather forecasts. These conditions may lead to localized flooding, so residents should remain cautious.

The IMD noted, "Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning" for these two days, indicating an overall wet weather pattern for the region.

Elsewhere in India, extremely heavy falls, measured at 21 cm or more, have been recorded at isolated locations in the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, East Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, interior Tamil Nadu, and Assam.

This shift in weather patterns is significant as it suggests a temporary respite from the typical summer heat, with increased precipitation across several parts of India. These changes highlight the dynamic nature of the monsoon season.

The IMD has consistently advised residents to stay updated with the latest weather advisories and prepare for possible disruptions caused by heavy rainfall in affected areas. For the latest updates, residents are encouraged to monitor weather reports and heed any warnings issued by local authorities.