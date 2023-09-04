Weather Update: IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms in THESE states till Sept 7. Check details here  

Weather forecast today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states of India till September 7. Parts of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Odisha, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 4. Heavy rainfall is also very likely to occur in parts of Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, north interior Karnataka, Konkan, Goa, Rayalaseema, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Mahe on the same day.

The weather office predicted heavy to very rain showers over parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on September 5. Heavy rainfall has also been predicted over parts of east Madhya Pradesh, central Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Konkan, Goa, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Mahe on the same day.

Heavy rainfall is also very likely to prevail on September 6 in parts of east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan, Goa, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, coastal and south interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Mahe.

There is a high likelihood of heavy to very heavy rain showers in parts of Odisha on September 7. Parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan, Goa, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, coastal and south interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Mahe are also likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on the same day.

IMD further said in its forecast that scattered light/moderate rainfall is likely along the foothills of Himalayas, parts of east and northeast India along with the west coasts and islands over the subsequent two days. It added that rainfall activity is likely to remain subdued along with isolated to scattered rainfall in the rest of the country for the duration.

Moreover, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds with speed upto 40-50 kmph have also been predicted in parts of Andaman & Nicobar Islands from September 4-7.

Thunderstorms with lightning have been predicted in pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe Puducherry and Karaikal on September 4.

Similar weather conditions have been predicted in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Marathwada and Rayalaseema on September 5.

Thunderstorms with lightning are also expected in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Marathwada, Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Mahe on September 6.

Parts of east Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Marathwada, Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Mahe are expected to witness similar weather conditions on September 7.

