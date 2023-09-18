Weather Update: Rains, thunderstorms likely to occur in parts of Delhi-NCR today. Check details here  

Weather forecast today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rains and thunderstorms in several parts of Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday. The weather office predicted generally cloudy skies accompanied with light rain on September 19, 20 and 23. Generally cloudy skies with a likelihood of drizzling have been predicted in Delhi on September 21 and 22.

Thunderstorms accompanied with light to moderate rains on Monday are likely to occur over parts of Delhi such as Karawal Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Rajauri Garden, Budha Jayanti Park, Nazafgarh, Delhi Cantonment and Palam.

Other parts of Delhi such as Jafarpur, Vasant Vihar, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, RK Puram, Defence Colony, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Mehrauli, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, and Haryana's Jhajjar are also likely to report similar weather conditions.

Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail over parts of NCR such as Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, and Ghaziabad.

The weather department said that on Monday, the maximum and minimum temperatures in the national capital are expected to hover at around 34 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively. On Sunday, humid weather conditions prevailed in Delhi due to traces of rainfall between 08:30 am and 05:30 pm.

Humidity levels stayed in the range of 71 per cent and 100 per cent whereas the maximum and minimum temperatures in the national capital on Sunday were 33.1 and 24.3 degrees Celsius respectively. Due to rain showers in the national capital, the air quality index (AQI) has remained within satisfactory levels in the national capital.

The AQI in Delhi Institute of Tool Engineering stands at PM 52, PM 19 in Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, PM 32 in Anand Vihar, PM 28 in Mandir Marg, PM 19 in ITO, PM 53 in North Campus, and PM 32 in RK Puram. An AQI for PM10 between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 50 and 100 'satisfactory', 100 and 200 'moderate', 200 and 300 'poor', 300 and 400 'very poor', and 400 and 500 'severe'.

