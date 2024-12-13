Wedding invitation styled like Aadhaar Card leaves guests amused, goes viral

A wedding invitation has recently gone viral for its quirky and unconventional design, leaving many initially puzzled. At first glance, recipients mistook the card for an Aadhaar card, only to realize after a closer look that it was actually a wedding invitation.

Traditional wedding cards featuring classic designs and religious motifs seem to be a thing of the past. Modern couples are opting for innovative and surprising formats to make their invitations stand out. One such example is this Aadhaar card-inspired wedding invitation, which has captured the imagination of social media users and sparked widespread discussion.

The viral image, shared by DK Sardana (@dksardana) on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), features a wedding invitation designed to resemble an Aadhaar card, complete with similar layout and font styling. Upon closer inspection, the card’s title, “Shubh Vivaah” (auspicious wedding), reveals its true purpose.

The card showcases the names of the bride and groom, Prahlad and Varsha, both from the village of Pipariya in Madhya Pradesh. Instead of an Aadhaar number, the card cleverly displays their wedding date, June 22, 2017. Adding to the creative touch, the couple’s photos are included below alongside a QR code and a barcode for extra detail.

Wedding invitations have become a platform for creativity, with unique designs increasingly replacing traditional formats. Recently, another wedding card went viral for its innovative concept, this time styled like an Apple MacBook Pro laptop. Couples are embracing unconventional elements, such as political party themes or regional dialects like Haryanvi, to add a personal and quirky touch to their special day.

As these imaginative invites continue to trend on social media, it's evident that experimenting with wedding card designs has become a popular way for couples to stand out. From Aadhaar card replicas to laptop-inspired layouts, these unique invitations are redefining tradition, making weddings more memorable and fun.