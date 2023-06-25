'Welcome Kamal,' says Amitabh Bachchan as Kamal Haasan joins Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's 'Project K'

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan has joined the cast of Nag Ashwin's multilingual sci-fi movie Project K, the filmmakers shared this development on Sunday.

The film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles and is directed by Nag Ashwin.

C Aswani Dutt, the founder of Vyjayanthi Movies, is the producer of this big-budget film. The Production house Vyjayanthi Movies shared Kamal Haasan's casting news on its official Twitter page by posting a video that shows several clips from Kamal Haasan's critically-acclaimed movies and introduced him as Ulaga Nayagan (universal hero), the antagonist in the film.

The caption of the video reads, “Welcoming the greatest actor Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan. Our journey becomes Universal now. #ProjectK.”

Nag Ashwin reposted the tweet and wrote, “This man is a legend…and a legend is what we needed for this role. Can’t wait to learn and make something timeless sir @ikamalhaasan.”

This man is a legend...and a legend is what we needed for this role. 🙏🙏🙏 Can't wait to learn and make something timeless sir @ikamalhaasan . https://t.co/8Nf7mSeWnB — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) June 25, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan also welcomed Haasan on board with a tweet on Sunday. He wrote, “Welcome Kamal .. great working with you again .. it’s been a while!”

Confirming the same, Kamal Haasan said in an official statement, “50 years back, when I was a dance assistant and an assistant director, the name Ashwini Dutt loomed large in the production sector. Both of us are coming together after 50 years. A brilliant director from our next generation is at the helm.”

He added, “I have worked with Amit Ji before. Yet every time it feels like the first time. Amit Ji keeps reinventing himself. I am also emulating that inventive process. I am eagerly waiting for Project K. Whatever position the audience place me at, my primary quality is that I am a film buff. That quality will keep applauding any new attempt in my industry.”

“Let mine be the first applause for Project K. With our director Nag Ashwin’s vision I am sure that applause will echo across our country and the world of cinema,” he said.

“It was always a dream for me to work with Mr Kamal Haasan for the longest time of my career. With Project K now, it’s a dream come true,” said producer Aswani Dutt on Kamal Haasan joining the film. Calling a great moment, he added: “It’s a great moment for any producer to be working with two legendary actors together - Mr Kamal Haasan and Mr Amitabh Bachchan. It’s truly a blessing for me in the 50th year of my career."

Director Nag Ashwin also shared his excitement about Kamal Haasan joining the cast of the film. He said: “For an actor like Kamal sir, who has done so many iconic roles, it's a huge honour to attempt to do something new. We are all super excited and privileged that he agreed to come on board and complete our world.”