West Bengal 12th Result 2020 out: Here's how to check WBCHSE results online on wbchse.nic.in

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the results for Class 12 board examinations on its official website.

The students who had given the WBCHSE Class 12 examination can check their results on the board's official website wbchse.nic.in.

Like many other boards across the country, the WBCHSE will also not publish the merit this year as the exams were disrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Over 8 lakh students had appeared for the WBCHSE Class 12 examinations.

All WBCHSE Class 12 examinations were scheduled to be held in March but some of them got postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were then scheduled for July but were ultimately cancelled by the board as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country had not stopped increasing.

"Mark-sheets will be distributed to schools on July 31 from 2 pm. Admission to colleges would be done online. The mark sheets of the students would be verified once classes start," said the board's official.

Follow the below steps to check WBCHSE Class 12 results:

1. Open the official website of WBCHSE?at wbchse.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link, 'West Bengal 12th Result 2020'

3. Type in your roll number and name to check your result

4. Your West Bengal 12th Result will be displayed on the screen

5. You can then download the results and also take a print out if needed

