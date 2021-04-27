West Bengal Assembly Election Result 2021: Date, what to expect, exit polls, and more

Results of the assembly elections in West Bengal will be declared on May 2. The last phase of voting for 294 seats will take place on April 29. In phase 8, 35 seats across districts like Malda (Part-II), Birbhum, Murshidabad and Kolkata North will go to polls.

The seventh phase of voting in West Bengal took place on April 26 (Monday). A 75 per cent voter turnout was recorded in this phase, according to the Election Commission of India.

West Bengal election result: What to Expect

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 is a critical one for the BJP because if the saffron party comes to power in Bengal, then this election will be remembered for bringing a shift in the political discourse of the state.

This election could be an absolute nail biter, political strategist Prashant Kishor said in a leaked Clubhouse audio. Kishor believes the tense contest between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee could go either way since Modi is extremely popular as there are over 1 crore Hindi speakers in the state of West Bengal.

Besides this, Kishor also mentioned in the leaked Clubhouse audio that there is a strong anti-incumbency sentiment against the state government and not the Union government.

Issues like the COVID-19 outbreak, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), religious polarisation and the handling of cyclone Amphan could also prove critical in deciding whether BJP or TMC gets to rule Bengal.

West Bengal election result date

The results for the West Bengal assembly polls will be declared on May 2. You can also watch the results of the West Bengal elections live on India Today TV and Aaj Tak TV. Besides this, you can also visit the live blogs on the India Today and Aaj Tak websites. You can also check the BusinessToday.In website for regular updates.

West Bengal election 2021 parties involved

Parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) and the Sanjukta Morcha are contesting this election. The Sanjukta Morcha comprises parties like the Indian Secular Front (ISF), Left Front and the Indian National Congress (INC).

Under the Sanjukta Morcha, the ISF is contesting in 37 seats, Congress in 92 seats and the Left Front at 165 seats. Both the BJP and the Trinamool have fielded their candidates for all 294 seats.

Here's what the exit polls say on West Bengal polls 2021

According to exit polls, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will secure more than 110 seats in this assembly election. The Times Now-C Voter survey states that the TMC could ride strong on 146-162 seats whereas the BJP can make strong inroads by securing 99-112 seats. According to the survey, the Sanjukto Morcha could get 29-37 seats.

Going by the ABP News- C Voter survey, the TMC could get 158 seats whereas the BJP could secure 102 seats in this election. This exit poll gave 30 seats to the Sanjukto Morcha and 4 seats to independent candidates.

While the ABP News- C Voter and Times Now-C Voter surveys suggest the BJP can make inroads into the political landscape of Bengal, the India News-Jan ki Baat survey suggests the exact opposite. The India News-Jan ki Baat survey goes on to give the BJP a majority with 150-162 seats whereas it gives the TMC 118-134 seats.

West Bengal elections 2021: Phase-wise voter turnout

Phase 1: 79.79 per cent

Phase 2: 80 per cent

Phase 3: 77.68 per cent

Phase 4: 76.16 per cent

Phase 5: 78.36 per cent

Phase 6: 79.11 per cent

Phase 7: 75.06 per cent

Edited by Mehak Agarwal