West Bengal election 2021: CM Banerjee calls PM Modi liar, says taunts her at meetings

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, addressed a rally in Cooch Behar ahead of phase 4 polling in the state on Tuesday and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he taunts her at meetings. CM Banerjee said, "PM Modi is a liar. At each meeting, he taunts me and lies."

Banerjee also said that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) lied about the creation of a separate Narayani battalion within the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). She claimed that her government has already created a Narayani battalion within the Bengal police.

Both -- the BJP and the Trinamool Congress party (TMC) -- are trying to woo the Rajbongshi community in Cooch Behar with a Narayani battalion.

While Banerjee said that her government has formed the Narayani battalion, the Centre rejected her claims, saying she's "bluffing voters by quoting an RTI response".

During her address, Banerjee also promised doorstep delivery of ration if her party is elected to power for the third time. She added that her government will continue to provide free ration.

Mamata Banerjee said, "We [Trinamool Congress] are providing free ration while the Centre has hiked LPG prices to Rs 900. We shall continue the free ration scheme and moreover, we shall ensure doorstep delivery of ration when our government comes for the third time."

She also criticised PM Modi on the death of 22 jawans, who were ambushed by the Naxals at an encounter in Chhattisgarh.

"22 jawans died in Sukma, what was he doing? He has stolen all the money from Rafale," she said. Banerjee also said that BJP wants to capture Bengal which is "not so easy."

Banerjee said, "We have seen central forces, from Manmohan Singh to VP Singh, to Rajiv Gandhi... but I've never seen such a central force which intimidates women."

