What are 'webinarcoma' and 'Kanyenza'? Let Anand Mahindra explain

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, known for his quirky posts on Twitter, has coined names for some new 'diseases' that have spread during the lockdown.

Mahindra Group Chairman expressed his frustration for webinars, giving it the name "webinarcoma". According to Mahindra, "Webinarcoma induces a state of unconsciousness via webinar overdose".

Last month, the businessman had shared a meme and written, "Numerous friends have shared this meme with me after reading about my frustration with 'webinars' seems like a new medical condition called a Webinarcoma".

Mahindra also took a dig at American rapper Kanye West -- coining the term 'Kanyeza' -- who has said he will stand for US presidential elections. Mahindra described Kanyeza as an "influenza in which victims hallucinate and harbour delusions of grandeur".

Many on Twitter lauded Mahindra's creativity and responded with new words of their own. Mahindra even retweeted two of his followers' words--"Digitalorrhea" and "Exponetia".

Digitalorrhea is defined as a "Diarrhea of usage of the word 'Digital' during COVID". Whereas, exponentia meant, "an urge to look at exponential graphs of COVID-19 cases, daily".