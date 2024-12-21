scorecardresearch
'What do you mean rules?': Netizens sarcastically react after Mumbai cop caught riding triple seat with helmetless biker on police-labelled bike

Feedback

'What do you mean rules?': Netizens sarcastically react after Mumbai cop caught riding triple seat with helmetless biker on police-labelled bike

A commuter who witnessed the incident took a photo of the scene, which also showed the vehicle's number plate, "MH47 AE5165," and shared it online.

A commuter who witnessed the incident took a photo of the scene, which also showed the vehicle's number plate, "MH47 AE5165," and shared it online.

A uniformed police officer was spotted riding as a pillion passenger on a two-wheeler, with the rider not wearing a helmet. The bike, which displayed a 'police' sticker, was seen on the streets of Mumbai.

A commuter who witnessed the incident took a photo of the scene, which also showed the vehicle's number plate, "MH47 AE5165," and shared it online.

Mumbai Police must adhere to the rules like everyone else!
byu/alwaysprasaad inmumbai

The image of the policeman riding pillion with a helmetless biker was shared on Reddit by a user named Prasad. The post highlighted the violation of traffic rules by the cop.

"No helmet, triple seat, Police named Activa and Police in uniform. What is the fine or charge? Is this legal only for the police?" the Reddit post questioned.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NHAI (@nhai_official)

The image of a cop riding pillion on a two-wheeler with a helmetless rider sparked online outrage, with many questioning the police officer's disregard for traffic rules.

Netizens reacted to the Reddit post and encouraged the user to share the image on X, tagging Mumbai Police for action.

"What do you mean rules? Rules are for common folks like us," one user sarcastically remarked. "Absolute power hai inke pass. It is so ironic they click pictures to fine others while riding the bike themselves endangering others," another commented.

Fines under the MV Act:

As per the Maharashtra government’s official website, motorists violating traffic rules face fines. A "driver of a two-wheeler involved in triple riding" faces a fine of Rs. 100 for the first offense and Rs. 300 for subsequent offenses. The compounding fee under Section 200 of the Motor Vehicles Act is Rs. 200.

Additionally, failure to wear a helmet attracts a fine of Rs. 100 for the first offense and Rs. 300 for subsequent offenses. The compounding fee for this offense is Rs. 500.

Published on: Dec 21, 2024, 4:33 PM IST
