'What kind of parcel is this?' Rapido driver delivers an unexpected 'pawr-cel' and internet loves it

A Rapido driver thought he was picking up a parcel. What he got instead was a black Labrador — calm, upright, and apparently unbothered by the whole situation.

The video, posted on Instagram, shows the driver navigating through traffic with the dog comfortably perched on his lap, facing forward like a seasoned co-rider. Far from flustered, the driver leaned into the absurdity of it all.

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"What has life come to? People just send anything in the name of a parcel. What kind of parcel is this?" he said, gesturing at his fluffy passenger.

Despite the surprise, he kept the ride smooth and the dog secure throughout, no small feat in city traffic.

The clip struck a chord online almost instantly. Commenters flooded the post with affection for both the dog and the driver, with several calling the Lab a "cute soul" and saying the rider was lucky to have such cheerful company.

Netizens adore the cutest ever parcel

Many joked they wouldn't mind a delivery like that showing up at their own doorstep.

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One user commented, "You are lucky to have this parcel...you can deliver it to my home I wont mind."

"It's better entertaining parcel rather then ur everyday boring & sleeping parcel," commented another user.

A third user wrote, "Mujhe bhi repido chalu karna hai only for parcels like these." (I will also have to start my Rapido service only for parcels like these."

Some went further, calling the unexpected passenger a sign of good days ahead.

It's the kind of moment that needs no filter, just a dog, a bike, and a driver who rolled with it.