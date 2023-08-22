'Whatever I say, people will interpret it wrong': Sunny Deol on Bank of Baroda's auction notice

Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol on Tuesday refused to comment on the ongoing controversy over Bank of Baroda's property auction notice to him, which now stands withdrawn. He said these are his "personal matters".

“I do not want to comment. These are personal matters. Main kuch bhi bolunga, log galat matlab nikalenge (Whatever I will say, people will interpret it in a wrong way),” Sunny Deol told news agency ANI.

Sunny Deol, who has been basking in the success of his latest release Gadar 2, landed into a controversy after the state-owned bank said in a public notice that it would e-auction 'Sunny Villa' in the Juhu area of the city on September 25. But in a similar notice on Monday, the bank said the e-auction notice published on August 20 stands withdrawn due to technical reasons.

“The technical reasons mentioned in the withdrawal of the sale notice published on 21st August 2023 are: First, the total dues did not specify the exact quantum of dues to be recovered. Secondly, the sale notice was based on a symbolic possession of the property as per Rule 8(6) of The Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules 2002," a Bank of Baroda spokesperson said in a statement.

"An application has been made for physical possession by the Bank with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on 01st August 2023, which is pending for permission. Since the unit is running as conveyed to us by the borrower, sale action will be initiated as per the provisions of the SARFAESI Act, once the physical possession is taken,” the statement further read.

In the meantime, the bank said the borrower has approached the Bank for settling the dues as per the sale notice published on Sunday, "where the borrower/guarantors were notified that they are entitled to redeem the securities by paying the outstanding dues/costs/charges and expenses at any time before the sale is conducted."

Deol has been in default on a Rs 55.99 crore loan from the bank and interest and penalty, since December 2022, the second largest state-owned lender said in a public tender on Sunday.

The actor is officially known as Ajay Singh Dharmendra Deol and has been representing the ruling BJP from the Punjab constituency since 2019 when he won the seat with a big margin defeating the then Congress member Sunil Jhakar.