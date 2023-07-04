'When will it stop,' asks Mizoram CM on violence-hit Manipur; seeks Central assistance for the displaced

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday called for an immediate end to the ongoing violence in Manipur. The state has been witnessing ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities for over two months now.

Zoramthanga took to Twitter and said that after 62 days of violence, nothing seems to have changed in the state and the situation has only "worsened" in recent weeks. "While we hope with much goodwill, anticipation and hope, things would turn for the better, situations seem to have worsened. When will it stop?," Zoramthanga said.

Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. So far, more than 120 people have died and over 3,000 injured in the ethnic violence.

"The onset of May witnessed a brutal, untoward and uncalled-for incident in Manipur. At this very moment, 3:30 am, July 4, 2023; nothing seems to have changed. We are counting, and today is the 62nd day," Zoramthanga said in a long post.

"I condole my Manipuri Zo ethnic brethren, my incessant prayers for those who have lost their loved ones, their homes and families wrecked in shatters. May the gracious Lord give you the strength and the wisdom to navigate through this disastrous incident," he added.

"I wish not to see anymore, pictures and video clips of Churches being burnt, brutal killings and violence of all nature, regardless of gender and age. If there is only one way of settling for peace, shall we opt for that? Many lives have been lost, bloodshed all over, physical torture and the victims are looking for refuge wherever possible," he stated further.

The Mizoram government is awaiting a relief package from the central government for over 12,000 people who have been displaced from violence-hit Manipur.

Zoramthanga, in his post, also sought assistance from the Centre, highlighting the increasing number of internally displaced people seeking refuge in Mizoram due to the crisis in Manipur.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) staged a protest demanding the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the ongoing ethnic violence in the state. Several youth Congress leaders and workers gathered behind the IYC office in central Delhi, carrying banners that read "Mukhyamantri isteefa do" (Submit your resignation, chief minister).

