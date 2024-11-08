'Which $3M apartment would you prefer?': X user's post on 4BHK in Gurgaon vs 6-room penthouse in NYC goes viral, netizens say 'Indian real estate is daylight robbery'

A recent social media post comparing the living standards in Gurgaon and New York City has taken the internet by storm. Management consultant Gurjot Ahluwalia compared what $3 million (around Rs 25 crore) can buy in these two cities.

Ahluwalia's post compared a 4BHK or 5BHK apartment in DLF Magnolias, Gurgaon — known for its luxury amenities like a pool, gym, spa, and green spaces — with a six-room penthouse in New York City offering stunning Manhattan skyline views. He highlighted the differences in real estate between India and developed countries, asking, “Which $3M apartment would you prefer?”

Ahluwalia's comparison sparked varied reactions, leading him to label India's real estate market as a "scam." Many users on X agreed, criticizing property prices in India, especially in cities like Gurgaon. Some speculated that the market is a bubble ready to burst, calling it “crazy.”

Which $3M apartment would you prefer?



• Gurgaon or New York?

• 4BHK Flat or 6BHK Penthouse?

• Golf Course Road or Manhattan?

• Cyber City or Times Square?

• Magnolias Park or 3.4 sqkm Central Park?



IMO REAL Estate is a SCAM in India! pic.twitter.com/jNlPCm7fjK — Gurjot Ahluwalia (@gurjota) October 27, 2024

Others highlighted the stark contrast in value, noting that $1 million could buy a mansion in the US, offering a luxurious lifestyle, while $3 million might get you one or even two top-tier villas in Dubai. Many felt that Indian real estate prices are unreasonably high, likening it to “daylight robbery.”

Many users criticized Gurgaon’s real estate, with one user pointing out that prices per square foot in DLF Magnolias are higher than in global cities like Dubai, Singapore, and New York. However, they argued that the amenities in Gurgaon feel subpar, comparing them to those in "African countries," while highlighting heavy tax burdens. The user shared that the steep costs drove them to move from Gurgaon to Chandigarh for better value.

"During my recent USA visit in October 2024, when I inquired about the cost of a smart 3bhk bungalow with courtyard and beautiful lawn in suburb of Washington DC with direct metro connection to Downtown. Price in INR = 4 to 5 CR

Indian real estate pricing is madly illogical," another user remarked.

A user added, "Gurgaon real estate is so lame."