'Who will be responsible if we lose our jobs?': Commuters question metro shutdowns amid CJP protest

The closure of 16 Delhi Metro stations amid the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) ongoing protest in central Delhi left hundreds of commuters stranded on Wednesday, with many expressing frustration over delays, restricted movement and uncertainty about reaching their workplaces on time, according to a report by Times of India.

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Scenes of confusion unfolded at Mandi House Metro station, where passengers were seen waiting inside the premises as security personnel restricted exits. Several commuters questioned metro and police officials about the restrictions, demanding answers on when normal movement would resume.

"Who will be responsible if we lose our jobs?" one commuter asked.

Others were heard saying, "We have been stuck here for more than half an hour", "What is the sense of all this?" and "Tell us who should we talk to."

"Let us talk to the responsible officer," another passenger said, while one commuter pointed out, "Mera to office bhi yahi hai (My office is nearby)."

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Passengers also complained that they were receiving little information about the situation, even as slogans were reportedly being raised at the station. Officials, meanwhile, repeatedly indicated that they had no update on when restrictions would be lifted.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that 16 stations would remain closed until further notice due to security reasons.

The affected stations include Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium.

DMRC said interchange facilities would remain operational at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat despite the station closures.

The restrictions coincided with the third day of the CJP's sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET paper leak. Security has remained tight across central Delhi since the party's 'Chalo Sansad' march on July 20, which saw clashes between protesters and police near Parliament.

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The protest is being led by activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite fast since June 28. On Wednesday, Wangchuk said he was willing to end his hunger strike if the government gave an unequivocal assurance that students and young protesters involved in the movement would not face legal or retaliatory action.

In an open letter to Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, who met him at a Gurugram hospital a day earlier, Wangchuk said the government had indicated it would positively consider several demands raised by protesters, including compensation for families of students who allegedly died by suicide after the paper leak and a discussion in Parliament on accountability in the matter.

He also appealed to the government to ensure that no punitive action is taken against protesters and that excessive force is not used against demonstrators in the future. The CJP has said it will continue its agitation until Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.