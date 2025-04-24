'Why culture collapses...': Anupam Mittal breaks down workplace culture for startups, says buzzwords aren't enough

Workplace culture isn’t just about motivational posters and lofty mission statements—it’s a lived reality shaped by people and systems. That’s the message Anupam Mittal, founder of People Group and Shaadi.com, delivered in a recent LinkedIn post that quickly sparked conversation across the platform.

“Everyone says ‘Culture is everything.’ Candidates say: ‘I’m looking for the right culture.’ Founders say: ‘We’re building a strong culture,’” Mittal wrote. “But ask what exactly is culture… and suddenly, it’s crickets.”

Drawing from years of experience, Mittal offered a striking formula: Culture = Operating Model × People Strategy. It’s a concept grounded in the idea that both structure and talent are equally critical. “If either one is zero, you’ve got… well, 0 culture,” he stated.

He elaborated: “Great people + broken systems = chaos. Great systems + wrong people = gridlock. Only when both click, does magic happen.”

For startups especially, Mittal highlighted what worked for him:

Cross-functional weekly cadences

Real-time business metrics that are transparent across teams

Clarity over control, steering away from traditional “reporting”

Directly Responsible Individuals (DRIs) to avoid diffusion of accountability

While he promised to tackle People Strategy in a follow-up post, this initial insight was enough to ignite responses from professionals who resonated with the message.

One user reflected on how culture varies globally and within leadership styles, noting, “Majority of the Employees quit not because of the Salary but because of the Toxic Culture… Organization Culture is also area Specific.”

Another praised the clarity Mittal brought: “Culture isn’t posters — it’s lived actions and everyday decisions. Your insight cuts through the fluff.”

A third user shared their own formula for a thriving culture, centered on transparency, empathy, and balance: “Fast, hustling but never stressful or toxic.”

Mittal’s candid take has struck a chord — and in a world awash with corporate jargon, it’s clarity like this that reminds organizations what truly makes them tick.