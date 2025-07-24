‘Why not work?’: Supreme Court as MBA graduate demands ₹12 crore alimony, Mumbai flat from husband after 18 months of marriage

The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned a woman's demand for ₹12 crore and a flat in Mumbai from her estranged husband as one-time alimony, urging her to “earn and live with dignity.” The woman had approached the court seeking permanent maintenance, including a flat in Mumbai free of cost and ₹12 crore as a one-time settlement.

The woman told the bench that she wanted a flat in Mumbai free of cost, along with ₹12 crore as a one-time settlement. A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria heard the matter., as per a Bar and Bench report.

"It lasted just 18 months. And you are seeking a crore a month?” CJI Gavai remarked during the hearing.

When asked about her qualifications, the woman said she holds an MBA and has worked in the IT sector. CJI Gavai asked, “You are employable in places like Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Why not work?"

Responding to the bench, the woman said her husband came from a wealthy family and had previously sought an annulment, claiming she was mentally ill. “He called me schizophrenic,” she told the court, asking whether she appeared unwell to them.

Senior advocate Madhavi Divan, representing the husband, argued that the woman could not expect to be supported indefinitely. “She is educated and capable of working,” Divan said, adding that the financial demands were excessive and not legally justified.

The bench then directed the husband to present his income tax records to assess a reasonable settlement. The tax documents were submitted when the matter resumed after lunch.

The Supreme Court gave the woman two choices either accept the flat with no legal conditions or take a lump sum payment of ₹4 crore.

CJI Gavai said that people who are educated and able to work should not avoid employment and then ask for large amounts of maintenance. “You are well educated. You should not be depending on handouts. You should earn and live with dignity,” he said. The court reserved its order in the case on July 21.