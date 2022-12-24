'Will do it': Elon Musk responds to a YouTuber who wanted to hug him

For more than two months, YouTuber Fidias Panayiotou has camped out in front of Elon Musk's Twitter and SpaceX offices in the United States, hoping to receive a hug from the billionaire. Even his Twitter bio read, "On a mission to hug the ceo of Twitter."



Even Panayiotou has asked his fans to convince Musk to hug him. Therefore, when two young boys who were Panayiotou fans had the opportunity to meet Musk during the FIFA world cup final in Qatar, they asked him to hug the YouTuber, and Musk appeared to have granted their request.



Fidias Panayiotou then shared a video of the two young boys pleading with Elon to hug him. He wrote in a tweet, "Best video I ever watched @elonmusk ( dm me Elon to arrange the hug )" To which, Musk replied by saying, "Will do it."

Fidias regularly uploads videos of himself pulling pranks and stunts, and he has more than a million YouTube subscribers.