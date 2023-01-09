'Will you serve beer?': IndiGo traveller asks pilot at the first-ever flight to Goa's Mopa airport

Last week, IndiGo started operating its first flights to the new airport in Mopa, North Goa. The airline released a video of the pilot greeting passengers on the first flight from Delhi to North Goa.

Meanwhile, another tweet from IndiGo included a longer video of the pilot's welcome and a passenger was seen asking for beer. question, "Will you serve beer?" he said.

To start off, the IndiGo pilot began his address by welcoming passengers. He then asked, “Are we all excited?.” The passengers responded with loud cheers before takeoff.

#Flight|| The excitement was palpable amongst the passengers in @IndiGo6E flight from Delhi to #MIA when Captain of the Flight made the announcement before the departure on #Thursday pic.twitter.com/9loSELpB2r January 5, 2023

“This is exactly what we need on a chilly Delhi winter morning,” the captain said. “ Sunny Goa awaits you,” he added.

IndiGo plans to operate 168 weekly flights between Mopa and 8 domestic destinations like Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad.

Two passengers on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Patna were detained on Sunday for bringing and consuming alcohol, according to reports.

IndiGo tweeted, “With reference to the incident that took place onboard 6E 6383 from Delhi to Patna, the matter is under investigation with the authorities.”

“We would like to clarify that there was no altercation onboard the aircraft, as what is being reported in some sections of social media.”

This occurs just days after a huge uproar was caused by the arrest of Shankar Mishra, a Mumbai man who last month urinated on a woman while intoxicated on an Air India flight between New York and Delhi.

