Winter arrives in the North, South prepares for severe cyclone

As the Kashmir plains witnessed its first snowfall on November 23, the north was engulfed in the grip of a cold wave where temperatures plummeted to less than 10 degrees Celsius. While the North is experiencing record-breaking winters, the southern part of the country is preparing for a severe cyclone, 'Nivar', that is expected to hit the coasts of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between Tuesday and Thursday.

National capital Delhi is grappling with cold waves and "very poor" air quality. Government agencies have predicted that air quality is likely to worsen in the next two days due to slow winds and low ventilation.

Delhi's Safdarjung Observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 6.3 degrees Celsius while the mercury dropped to 6.1 degrees at the Palam weather station on Monday.

IMD declares a cold wave when the temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below for two consecutive days.

In the South while the Tamil Nadu state government reviewed the cyclone situation and asked the respective district administrations to be on guard, frontline departments in Andhra Pradesh went into a high alert mode and asked fishermen not to venture out in the sea. The Puducherry administration has also drawn up a multi-pronged plan to face the cyclone.

Also Read: Qantas to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for international travel