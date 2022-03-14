WinZO becomes principal sponsor of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian esports app WinZO Sports, on Monday, announced its entry into a long-term partnership as the principal sponsor of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, KKR will also start interacting with WinZO Sports' users across social media platforms soon.

WinZO Sports, launched in 2018, claims to be the largest social gaming and entertainment platform in India and partners with third-party developers to host games on their Android app.

The platform is available in domestic languages like — English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Bhojpuri among others.

KKR’s war slogan, 'Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo,’ also encapsulates WinZO Sports’ core values of competing with the right spirit, never giving up, and delivering winning experiences, the gaming company said in a statement.

Saumya Singh, Co-founder of WinZO, while speaking about this partnership, said, "KKR boasts of an ideal mix of experienced and budding stars in the world of cricket, each of whom comes with a mammoth and loyal fanbase of his own, and the team will now be led by one of most promising cricketers produced by the country in the recent past. In that sense, this partnership will prove our trump card, considering the sheer number of fans & enthusiasts this lets us connect with. We're highly excited and are looking forward to setting new milestones during the course of the next three years with team KKR."

WinZO Sports, which intends to cement the country’s position as a 'Gaming Powerhouse,’ has already taken steps by garnering more than 75 million users across products. The company also claims to facilitate over 2.5 billion micro-transactions per month across a portfolio of over 100 games.

WinZO Sports’ association with KKR, with the IPL 2022 around the corner, would help connect gaming enthusiasts across the globe and make the company a trustworthy entertainment platform among its fans and users.

Venky Mysore, CEO & MD, Kolkata Knight Riders, said, "We are delighted to welcome WinZO Sports to the KKR family as our principal sponsor. The Knight Riders brand has established itself as the leading global brand in T20 cricket and through this partnership aims to bring the magic of cricket closer to all gaming fans.” KKR has made three appearances in the IPL final and had managed to win the championship twice.