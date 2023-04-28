Woman claims Rs 50k salary not enough to survive in metro city; see what internet has to say

With surging inflation and economic slowdown, living in a metro city is becoming more expensive day-by-day. The pain of moving away from your comfort zone is already miserable enough, and adulting in a new town adds more helplessness to it. Adjusting in a new city, finding a place for yourself, and cooking for yourself is enough to take a toll on one's mental health, and now the tension associated with low salary for freshers is adding fuel to the fire.

Recently, in a viral post on Twitter, a user, named Medha Ganti, shared this struggle of hers and said how it is impossible to survive in a metro city with just Rs 50,000 salary.

The post reads, “Why are fresher salaries so low? How is someone supposed to survive on it in a metro city? With 50k a month you'll barely have any savings. Not everyone can take money from their families!”

“The answer can't be making better career choices! People have different skill sets. 3rd year mein toh you start getting an idea of what you might want to do,” it added.

Why are fresher salaries so low? How is someone supposed to survive on it in a metro city? With 50k a month you'll barely have any savings.



Not everyone can take money from their families! — Medha Ganti (@mehhh_duh) April 25, 2023

Ganti posted this Tweet on April 25, and the post has gone viral since.

The post has garnered over 1.2 million views and tons of reactions from internet users. However, the post started a debate, as a big chunk of the internet believes that Rs 50,000 is more than enough to survive in a metro city if the finances are well planned, while a few disagreed with it.

Check below some of the best reactions from the internet:

I too cannot relate, When I came to Bangalore my salary was 20k. 5k rent (10k total shared with a friend) & 5k for food. 2k for other expenses, still saved 8k. If you wish to live you can sure live . I thinks its in the mindset. Didn’t mean to offend you, just wanted to share.😄 — Anil Antony (@iamanilantony) April 25, 2023

Because cost of living solely doesn't determine salaries. Demand and supply economics + ability to solve tougher problems, do. — Kaustubh Kale (@KaustubhKale) April 26, 2023

Though I agree that 50k is low in metro city, but it totally depends on your lifestyle. For example, as a fresher I am also getting only 30k in Bengaluru, around 10k I send to my family, but still end up saving around 5k. — Sachin Pandey (@SachinPandeyATD) April 26, 2023

Ye itne pretentious log aaye kaha se hai? 50k you a not the average salary for a fresher in India. And if it was, it'd be enough. — Jiggy (@hashjiggy) April 26, 2023

This lady needs to refresh her knowledge and control her greed.



Most freshers are paid less than 20K/month. They would be in 7th heaven if offered 50K/month, which is a salary of less than 5% of graduate freshers.



Even 5 yr experienced, married people dont get 50K/month. — Self_Explorer (@bhosale_nilesh4) April 26, 2023

It depends on your lifestyle.



I know ppl with lower than 50k salaries, but still end up saving atleast 8-10k per month, post all expenses.



And I also know ppl whose lifestyle expenses go beyond 50k.



Its all in the lifestyle we want to live. — Tejas Shekar (@tejas_shekar) April 25, 2023

