Woman claims Rs 50k salary not enough to survive in metro city; see what internet has to say

With surging inflation and economic slowdown, living in a metro city is becoming more expensive day-by-day. The pain of moving away from your comfort zone is already miserable enough, and adulting in a new town adds more helplessness to it. Adjusting in a new city, finding a place for yourself, and cooking for yourself is enough to take a toll on one's mental health, and now the tension associated with low salary for freshers is adding fuel to the fire.
Recently, in a viral post on Twitter, a user, named Medha Ganti, shared this struggle of hers and said how it is impossible to survive in a metro city with just Rs 50,000 salary.
The post reads, “Why are fresher salaries so low? How is someone supposed to survive on it in a metro city? With 50k a month you'll barely have any savings. Not everyone can take money from their families!”
“The answer can't be making better career choices! People have different skill sets. 3rd year mein toh you start getting an idea of what you might want to do,” it added.
Ganti posted this Tweet on April 25, and the post has gone viral since.
The post has garnered over 1.2 million views and tons of reactions from internet users. However, the post started a debate, as a big chunk of the internet believes that Rs 50,000 is more than enough to survive in a metro city if the finances are well planned, while a few disagreed with it.
Check below some of the best reactions from the internet:
