Woman gets 1 Euro coin from rickshaw driver instead of Rs 5, netizens call it ‘vishwaguru behaviour’

A recent incident in India has sparked interest on social media, with netizens expressing their bewilderment at a rickshaw driver who gave a woman a 1 Euro coin instead of Rs 5 as change.

The incident was shared by a Twitter user named Anushka. "I got a euro instead of a five rupee coin as a change from the rickshaw wale uncle????????," her tweet read.

According to the woman, when she asked for the change, the rickshaw driver allegedly handed her a 1 Euro coin instead of Rs 5. For the uninitiated, 1 Euro is currently over Rs 88.

Netizens have been left stunned after seeing the tweet with some calling it ‘vikaas’ and others have deemed it as ‘vishwaguru behaviour’. Here are some fun responses.

