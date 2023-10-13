World Cup 2023: Does rain threat loom over mega India vs Pakistan match? What we know so far

The stage is set for the most-awaited match of this World Cup between India and Pakistan. The big-ticket clash will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14 (Saturday). India have a massive record in the World Cup against Pakistan. The Men in Blue have never lost a match to Pakistan in the men’s ODI World Cup and have a 7-0 lead.

As the fans are gearing up for the big match tomorrow, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that light rains may occur at isolated places in north Gujarat districts, and Ahmedabad on October 14 and 15.

“While the weather is expected to remain dry during the next five days in Gujarat, light showers may occur at isolated places in Ahmedabad district on October 14. The atmosphere will remain cloudy. The next day, light rains may occur in Ahmedabad and other northern districts, such as Banaskantha, Sabarkantha and Arvalli," Manorama Mohanty, director of the Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad, told PTI.

The Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad said that the weather will be cloudy on Saturday and light showers are expected during the game time.

India vs Pakistan in World Cups

India's campaign against Pakistan has been a strong one and Pakistan will look to break the World Cup jinx. The highest total posted by India is 336 runs while highest score posted by Pakistan is 273 when these two teams faced off. On the other hand, 173 is the lowest total posted by Pakistan and 216 is the lowest total posted by India.

In 2019, India won by 89 runs (DLS Method) while, in 2015, India won by 76 runs. Before that, India won by 29 runs in 2011, by 6 wickets in 2003 and by 47 runs in 1999. In 1996, India won by 39 runs while, in 1992 when Pakistan became the world champions, India won by 43 runs.

Recently, India faced Pakistan in the Asia Cup twice. While the first match was washed out, India thrashed Babar Azam and Co and secured its position in the finals.

Both India and Pakistan started their World Cup 2023 campaign with two wins. India defeated five-time champions Australia in the opening game and then thrashed Afghanistan in Delhi.

Pakistan started the tournament with an 81-run win against the Netherlands and then defeated Sri Lanka in the next match.

BCCI has said it will organise a pre-match show, where singers Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Sukhwinder Singh will perform.

The match is start at 2 pm and the toss will take place at 1.30 PM. The pre-match show will begin at 12.30 pm IST, which means that fans will be allowed to enter the ground at least four hours prior to game.

