World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill discharged from Chennai hospital, may give IND vs PAK match a miss

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Right-arm batsman Shubman Gill has been discharged from a Chennai hospital on Tuesday morning. Following this, the young batter returned to the team hotel. Gill's health condition will be continuously monitored by the medical team of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), news agency PTI reported.

Earlier in the day, Gill was admitted to a hospital in Chennai after his platelet count decreased. BCCI's medical team is also monitoring his condition, according to an AajTak report. Doubts remain on whether Gill will participate in the much-awaited India vs Pakistan match to be held on October 14.

The news comes almost a day after the BCCI confirmed that Gill wouldn't be playing Team India's next match against Afghanistan in Delhi on October 11. The BCCI update shared by secretary Jay Shah further mentioned that Gill will be staying back in Chennai under the supervision of the board's medical team.

The opener who has been in his top form was down with dengue after reaching Chennai ahead of India's clash with Australia in their first World Cup 2023 match.

Due to this, the star opener ended up giving the match a miss and Ishan Kishan opened the batting for India instead.

The 24-year-old star opener is one of the top performers for India as he has scored an impressive 1,230 runs across 20 matches at an average of 72.35. He was also the highest run-getter for India in Asia Cup 2023.

Despite Gill being down with dengue, team India defeated the Aussies on the back of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli's impressive performances. While KL Rahul scored 97 not out, Kohli secured 85 runs. Ishan Kishan, on the other hand, could not impress and was dismissed for a golden duck.

Commenting on Gill's absence from the match, Team India captain Rohit Sharma said that they would give him enough time to recover. "No, it doesn't worry. I mean obviously, he is sick. I feel for him. But in terms of, you know, me being the human being first, I want him to get well, not the captain thinking, oh, I want Gill to play tomorrow. No, I want him to get well he you know he's a young guy he's got fit body so he'll recover he'll recover quick," Rohit Sharma said a day before the India vs Australia clash in Chennai.

