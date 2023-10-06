World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill reportedly down with dengue, might miss opener match against Australia

In-form Shubman Gill is reportedly down with dengue and could miss the World Cup 2023 opener clash against Australia on October 8 (Sunday) in Chennai. Gill, who has has had played some spectuclar innings in ODI cricket in recent times, is reportedly down with high fever and will be tested for dengue on Friday before a final call is taken on the matter. Ishan Kishan may replace him in case Gill is ruled out from playing the match on Sunday.

"Shubman has had high fever since landing in Chennai. His tests are being done. He will have tests on Friday and a call will be taken on his participation in opening game," a BCCI source privy to team developments had told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

If Gill is tested positive for dengue, he could well miss a couple of games. Physical recovery of dengue patients varies and it normally takes around 7-10 days to be up and match ready. This means Gill may miss the opening game against Australia and also India's second match against Afghanistan in New Delhi on October 11.

So far in 2023, Gill has played some exceptional innings in ODI cricket. He has scored a total of 1,230 runs in just 20 ODIs, making him the leading run-scorer in this format this year. His average is 72.35, with a strike rate of 105.03. Gill is only 665 runs away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar's world record of 1,894 runs in a calendar year.

Gill's spectacular performance this year includes five centuries and five half-centuries. Gill now has most centuries at home (4) in a single calendar year for an Indian. He broke the previous record of three centuries at home in a single calendar year by an Indian which was held by Sachin Tendulkar (1996) and Virat Kohli (2017), and Rohit Sharma (2017).

He also ended up as the top run-getter in the Asia Cup 2023, with 302 runs to his name, and is also close to claiming the number 1 spot in the ICC ODI rankings for batters.

Gill also became the fourth batter to score 800 runs or more (802) at home in a single calendar year in ODIs. He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's 783 in 2007 and Virat Kohli's 716 runs in 2013 for most runs at home in one calendar year.

Also watch: ‘Am sorry Rohit...': Meet Wasim Akram's all-time India-Pakistan combined ODI team

Also read: Disney+ Hotstar to stream ICC Cricket World Cup, adds new features to enhance viewing experience

Also read: ICC World Cup 2023, Eng vs NZ: 'This is embarrassing,' say cricket fans amid visuals of near-empty Ahmedabad stadium

Also read: These stocks jumped up to 105% in 6 months! Will ICC World Cup 2023 push them higher?