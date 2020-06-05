World Environment Day 2020: Quotes, Whatsapp Status, Messages, All You Need to Know; Why it is celebrated

World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5 by the United Nations under its United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). The aim of World Environment Day, also know as 'Eco Day' or'Environment Day', is to spread awareness about the importance of the environment and also the need to protect it for the future generations.
Why World Environment Day is celebrated
The first World Environment Day was celebrated in 1972 by the UNEP to highlight the importance of a green, clean and healthy environment for all human beings. The day witnesses various campaign being organised by companies, organisations and NGOs to promote the importance of the environment and to spread awareness about the deteriorating condition of the environment. This year the theme of World Environment Day was decided as 'Time for Nature'.
World Environment Day quotes
World Environment Day slogans
Here are some famous and motivational slogans, which can be shared to spread awareness about the condition and the environment and the need to protect it.
World Environment day WhatsApp and Facebook Status
World Environment Day Pictures
The theme of World Environment Day 2020 is #biodiversity.
It does not require much effort to change the world in which we live. The smallest contribution from each of us can make a big difference.
Don't hurt the green - Don't let the earth cry out.
Happy World Environment Day! pic.twitter.com/n3jEEj55zG- Wasim F Mir?? (@wasimdfo) June 4, 2020
On this World Environment Day 2020, Its time for nature...??#WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/zuoIdPW3gx- Mayank Dholariya (@MayankDholariya) June 5, 2020
#WORLD_ENVIRONMENT_DAY | 5 JUNE 2020
Time for Nature
The foods we eat, the air we breathe, the water we drink and the climate that makes our planet habitable all come from nature.
To care for ourselves we must care for nature.
It's time to wake up.
It's Time for Nature???? pic.twitter.com/PFDmkMWRPe- sathish kumar (@sathiz_menon) June 5, 2020
Appeal to the general people OF RAIGANJ POLICE DISTRICT…
Tomorrow i.e on 05/06/2020 is world Environment day, on this occasion please join the tree plantation drive at your PS area. In this regard please contact concerned ICs/OCs of your respective jurisdiction. pic.twitter.com/jmx3jhEAjh- Raiganj Police District, UDNJ (@RaiganjPolice) June 4, 2020
