World Environment Day 2020: Quotes, Whatsapp Status, Messages, All You Need to Know; Why it is celebrated

World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5 by the United Nations under its United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). The aim of World Environment Day, also know as 'Eco Day' or'Environment Day', is to spread awareness about the importance of the environment and also the need to protect it for the future generations.

Why World Environment Day is celebrated

The first World Environment Day was celebrated in 1972 by the UNEP to highlight the importance of a green, clean and healthy environment for all human beings. The day witnesses various campaign being organised by companies, organisations and NGOs to promote the importance of the environment and to spread awareness about the deteriorating condition of the environment. This year the theme of World Environment Day was decided as 'Time for Nature'.

If one is interested in spreading the message of World Environment to their friends, family and colleagues here is a collection of slogans, quotes, Whatsapp and Facebook status and pictures for doing so.

World Environment Day quotes

"I think the environment should be put in the category of our national security. Defence of our resources is just as important as defence abroad. Otherwise what is there to defend?" - Robert Redford "The only way forward, if we are going to improve the quality of the environment, is to get everybody involved." - Richard Rogers Conservation is a state of harmony between men and land.- Aldo Leopold "Time spent on trees is never time wasted." - Anonymous "Ouu planet's alarm is going off, and it is time to wake up and take action!" - Leonardo DiCaprio "It is horrifying that we have to fight our own government to save the environment". - Ansel Adams

World Environment Day slogans

Here are some famous and motivational slogans, which can be shared to spread awareness about the condition and the environment and the need to protect it.

Plant a tree today. Global Warming is Global Warning Save the environment in present for a better life in future Trees are life, don't cut them Our Earth, Our Habitat, Our Home Wastewater today, live in desert tomorrow

World Environment day WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Let us give our coming generations a healthier and happier environment to have a beautiful life… Best wishes on World Environment Day World Environment Day 2020 is a reminder that we must take good care of our surroundings. Let us make a promise to make our planet greener and healthier place for us to live and enjoy life!! "God has gifted us with Mother Nature who nourishes us at every point…. And the responsibility of saving Her lies on all of our shoulders….. On World Environment Day, let us promise to fulfil this responsibility!!!" "Harmony with the environment is the need of the hour. With discord, we will soon be left with nothing in our hands." "What should be our first priority is sadly the last one….. Always keep the environment before everything else!!!" Earth is like our home and we must make efforts to keep it clean and green. On the occasion of World Environment Day, let us promise to make it a better place to live!

World Environment Day Pictures

The theme of World Environment Day 2020 is #biodiversity. It does not require much effort to change the world in which we live. The smallest contribution from each of us can make a big difference. Don't hurt the green - Don't let the earth cry out. Happy World Environment Day! pic.twitter.com/n3jEEj55zG - Wasim F Mir?? (@wasimdfo) June 4, 2020

On this World Environment Day 2020, Its time for nature...??#WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/zuoIdPW3gx - Mayank Dholariya (@MayankDholariya) June 5, 2020

#WORLD_ENVIRONMENT_DAY | 5 JUNE 2020 Time for Nature The foods we eat, the air we breathe, the water we drink and the climate that makes our planet habitable all come from nature. To care for ourselves we must care for nature. It's time to wake up. It's Time for Nature???? pic.twitter.com/PFDmkMWRPe - sathish kumar (@sathiz_menon) June 5, 2020

Appeal to the general people OF RAIGANJ POLICE DISTRICT… Tomorrow i.e on 05/06/2020 is world Environment day, on this occasion please join the tree plantation drive at your PS area. In this regard please contact concerned ICs/OCs of your respective jurisdiction. pic.twitter.com/jmx3jhEAjh - Raiganj Police District, UDNJ (@RaiganjPolice) June 4, 2020

